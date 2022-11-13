FreeCurrencyRates.com

13 Nov 2022

Man who lived in Paris airport for 18 years dies

WEB DESK

An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988.

His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Mr Nasseri was eventually given the right to live in France, but he ended up returning to the airport a few weeks ago, where he died of natural causes on Saturday. Born in 1945 in the Iranian province of Khuzestan, Mr Nasseri first flew to Europe in search of his mother.

He spent some years living in Belgium, having been expelled from countries including the UK, the Netherlands and Germany for not having the correct immigration documents. He then went to France, where he made the airport’s 2F Terminal his home.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

