Mamata Banerjee attacked in Nandigram

WEB DESK

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by “four-five men” who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple.Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four-five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

The chief minister said that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish, besides having chest pain. Banerjee was rushed to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital. Governor Jagdeep DHankar also arrived at the hospital to pay her a visit.