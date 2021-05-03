Mamata Banarjee stakes claim to form govt in West Bengal

Trinamool congress leader Mamata Banerjee today visited Rajbhawan to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in the evening.

As per tweet from official handle of the Governor, it is quoted that the Governor has invited her to take oath of office of Chief Minister of West Bengal on Wednesday at 10.45 am.

It has been mentioned that in view of current covid situation, function will be of limited audience.

The party’s newly elected legislators will take oath on Thursday.

A meeting was held at the Trinamool Congress Bhawan with the newly elected MLAs of the Party.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Parth Chatterjee said, the meeting unanimously elected Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the TMC Legislative Council.

Biman Banerjee has been nominated as the Speaker of the 17th Legislative Assembly.