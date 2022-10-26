FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress Party President

AMN / NEW DELHI

Mallikarjun Kharge has taken charge as Congress party President. He defeated party MP Shashi Tharoor in the election for the top post of the party on 19th of this month.

Forms 47-member Steering Committee

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday constituted a 47-member Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Most of the members of the last CWC were retained in the committee that was announced hours after Kharge took over as the new party Congress president.

Senior party leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have been named members of the new committee.

Priyanka Gandhi, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala also part of the new panel.

Shashi Tharoor, who contested against Kharge in the recently concluded election for the Congress president’s post, is, however, missing from the list

According to reports, all CWC members and office bearers of the party tendered their resignations to the new party chief to enable him to choose his own team.

“As per Article XV (b) of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee,” AICC general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal said in a statement. order.

