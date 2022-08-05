FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maldivian President invites Indian industry to invest in Maldives

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has invited Indian industry to invest in Maldives. Addressing the India-Maldives Business Forum in Mumbai yesterday evening, he said there are investment opportunities in Maldives in various fields besides tourism and Indian entrepreneurs should invest more in Maldives. President Solih is currently on a four-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Maldives’ Finance Minister Ibrahim Amir said that the economy of Maldives has recovered after the pandemic of Covid-19. He said that the tourism business of Maldives has seen huge growth this year and Indian tourists play a major role in this. He also said that there are investment opportunities in Maldives in various sectors such as infrastructure, environment, renewable energy, fisheries and agriculture, health, coastal conservation, communication, education and skill development, information technology and construction business.

