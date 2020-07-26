COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs
COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2020 10:02:19      انڈین آواز

Maldives celebrates 55th Independence Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maldives is celebrating its 55th Independence day today. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the neighbouring country on the occasion.

Both leaders have written to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih conveying their greetings and assuring continued support to development and democracy in Maldives.

Indian high commission in Male while extending its greetings, said India will continue to support post-COVID economic recovery in Maldives and additional financial assistance will be announced soon.

It said India first’ policy of Maldives and Neighbourhood first policy of India has set the foundation of the growing relationship.

Indian government has also provided 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines under operation Sanjeevani and 600 tons of essential food items to Maldives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian high commission on the occasion has organised a photo exhibition depicting milestone events between the two neighbours. This year also marks 55 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Panchkula (Haryana) to host 4th Khelo India Youth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Panchkula in Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Ga ...

“Mental toughness will be crucial in the Olympics” Hockey coaches

FILE PHOTO Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Describing the Olympics as the toughest competition in the spor ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

Woman gives birth to baby girl on NDRF rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar

Woman gives birth to baby girl on NDRF rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar

It was the 10th childbirth including a twins on an NDRF boat while evacuating expecting mothers from flood-hit ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!