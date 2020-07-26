Maldives celebrates 55th Independence Day

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maldives is celebrating its 55th Independence day today. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the neighbouring country on the occasion.

Both leaders have written to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih conveying their greetings and assuring continued support to development and democracy in Maldives.

Indian high commission in Male while extending its greetings, said India will continue to support post-COVID economic recovery in Maldives and additional financial assistance will be announced soon.

It said India first’ policy of Maldives and Neighbourhood first policy of India has set the foundation of the growing relationship.

Indian government has also provided 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines under operation Sanjeevani and 600 tons of essential food items to Maldives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian high commission on the occasion has organised a photo exhibition depicting milestone events between the two neighbours. This year also marks 55 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives.