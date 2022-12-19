Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim wins confidence vote in Parliament

AMN/ WEB DESK

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday won the confidence vote in Parliament, cementing his leadership after a general election last month produced no clear winner. Speaker of the Parliament’s Lower House Johari Abdul said that the support was affirmed through a voice vote with members favouring the leadership of Anwar drowning out the opposition.

Prime Minister Anwar said, he had 148 members’ support in the 222-seat legislature which gives him a majority of two-thirds required to pass reforms after the general elections that took place on the 19th of November. Mr Anwar’s close ally Johari received 148 votes as he got elected for the Speaker’s post.

According to analysts, the government’s strong majority should help Malaysia gain political stability, after years of unstable governance and four changes in leadership.

In the elections, the Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim clinched victory over 82 seats, leading ahead of the rivals but fell short of the required majority for the formation of the government.

The results created a situation of political stalemate, as the rival party headed by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that they have received support from the majority.

This forced the reformist politician, to enter into an alliance with several smaller rival parties. Mr. Anwar, took the oath as the 10th Prime Minister of the country on 24th of November, to lead a unity government.