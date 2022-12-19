FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2022 11:04:41      انڈین آواز

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim wins confidence vote in Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday won the confidence vote in Parliament, cementing his leadership after a general election last month produced no clear winner. Speaker of the Parliament’s Lower House Johari Abdul said that the support was affirmed through a voice vote with members favouring the leadership of Anwar drowning out the opposition.

Prime Minister Anwar said, he had 148 members’ support in the 222-seat legislature which gives him a majority of two-thirds required to pass reforms after the general elections that took place on the 19th of November. Mr Anwar’s close ally Johari received 148 votes as he got elected for the Speaker’s post.

According to analysts, the government’s strong majority should help Malaysia gain political stability, after years of unstable governance and four changes in leadership.

In the elections, the Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim clinched victory over 82 seats, leading ahead of the rivals but fell short of the required majority for the formation of the government.  

The results created a situation of political stalemate, as the rival party headed by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that they have received support from the majority.

This forced the reformist politician, to enter into an alliance with several smaller rival parties. Mr. Anwar, took the oath as the 10th Prime Minister of the country on 24th of November, to lead a unity government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart