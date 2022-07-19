FreeCurrencyRates.com

19 Jul 2022

Mairaj Ahmad Khan becomes first Indian shooter to win Gold in skeet event at ISSF World Cup

SPORTS DESK

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan of India created history by becoming the first Indian shooter to win the gold medal in the men’s skeet event at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea, on Monday. Mairaj Ahmad Khan recorded 37 hits out of a possible 40 in the final to win gold

. South Korea’s Minsu Kim struck 36 for silver while Ben Llewellin of Great Britain won bronze with 26 hits. In the qualifying round, Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 119 from 125 over two days of the men’s skeet shooting event. In the ranking round, Mairaj Ahmad Khan was up against Germany’s Sven Korte, Minki Cho of South Korea and Nicolas Vasilou of Cyprus for another round of 30 targets.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan topped the round with 27 hits. Sven Korte followed Mairaj Ahmad Khan to the medal round with 25 hits. Apart from the gold by Mairaj Ahmad Khan at the ISSF World Cup Changwon 2022, India also won a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event. Anjum Moudgil, who won individual silver, combined with Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey to win the bronze medal. The two medals on the day helped India stay on top of the medal standings with five gold, five silver and three bronze medals with two more days of competitions left.

