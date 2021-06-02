Mahesh Jethmalani and Swapan Dasgupta nominated to Rajya Sabha

AMN
Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. He is the son of a renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani who was also a Rajya Sabha member. Besides, Mahesh Jethmalani, President Ram Nath Kovind nominated Swapan Dasgupta.
Mr Dasgupta had resigned from the Upper House in March this year after the BJP fielded him as a candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections. He has been renominated to the Rajya Sabha. The nominated members are drawn from fields such as arts, literature, science, sports and social service.