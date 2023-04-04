Mahavir Jayanti being celebrated in different parts of the country

Our Correspondents

Mahavir Jayanti marking birth of Jain Tirthankara Lord Mahavir is being celebrated today across the country today. It is one of the most important religious festivals of the Jain community. Also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, the day celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara of the present Avasarpini.

People are visiting Jain temples to offer prayers on this auspicious occasion. Grand processions are being organised at various places in all major cities across the state, including Palitana which is one of the major Jain pilgrim centres in the country.

In Gujarat, Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour by the Jain community today. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.

In Bihar, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety. Special puja was performed at Vaishali and Kundalpur in Nalanda to commemorate the occasion. The birth anniversary of Tirthankara is also being celebrated at Pawapuri.

Jain devotees took part in a Shobha yatra procession this morning. A special puja is being performed at Digambar Jain temple in Kundalpur which has been decorated nicely.

Dugdabhishek of statue of Bhagwan Mahavir was also performed amid chanting of mantras. A three-day cultural function has been organised at Vaishali.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. In a tweet, President Murmu heartily congratulated all the countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. She said Lord Mahavir showed the path to humanity by teaching truth, non-violence and non-violence.

The President said all countrymen should practice non-violence, take a pledge to have compassion for animals and protect nature.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted people on the occasion. In his message, Mr Dhankhar said, Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings inspire everyone to lead a life of purity, kindness and righteousness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also in a tweet said that today is a special day, when people recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He added that Mahavir showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society.

Mr Modi said he was inspired by him, and exuded confidence that the people always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also extended greetings to the people. In a message, Mr Birla said, Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara, showed to humanity the way to live with non-violence.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also wished the people on the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. He said, Mahavir, paved the way for truth, non-violence, sacrifice, austerity and charity. Mr Thakur said his life will always inspire us to follow Dharm

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has extended his greetings to the Jain community. In a message, he said all should resolve to build a harmonious society by following the path of compassion, Jivdaya, and non-violence as prophesied by Mahavir Swami.