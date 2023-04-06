Maharashtra Women’s Commission took suo motu cognizance over assault on Shiv Sena worker

AMN

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) took suo motu cognizance of the recent assault on a woman worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The commission sent a notice to the Thane city police seeking its report on the incident. Roshni Shinde, a worker of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray – led Shiv Sena was allegedly attacked on Monday evening by rival Shiv Sena workers over her “derogatory” Facebook post about Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The official of the women’s commission said that MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar sent a notice to the Thane police commissioner. An official from the Thane police visited the MSCW office and handed over the incident report.