इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 11:13:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra Women’s Commission took suo motu cognizance over assault on Shiv Sena worker

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) took suo motu cognizance of the recent assault on a woman worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The commission sent a notice to the Thane city police seeking its report on the incident. Roshni Shinde, a worker of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray – led Shiv Sena was allegedly attacked on Monday evening by rival Shiv Sena workers over her “derogatory” Facebook post about Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The official of the women’s commission said that MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar sent a notice to the Thane police commissioner. An official from the Thane police visited the MSCW office and handed over the incident report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart