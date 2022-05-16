FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra: Wardha became hottest district with temperature rising 46.5 degree Celsius

AMN

Wardha in Vidharbha region of Maharashtra became the hottest district in the state with temperature rising 46.5 degrees Celsius yesterday. Other districts in the region which recorded temperature above 45 degrees are Chandrapur, Bramhapuri, Nagpur and Amravati. Scorching heat and high relative humidity have been prevalent in Vidharbha region since last few days and Met Department has predicted that it will remain same for some time until the monsoon arrives. Due to the intense heat, a few incidences of vehicles catching fire and fires in farm lands have been reported from the region.

