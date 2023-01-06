FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra to set up 122 new sports complexes in rural areas

Published On:

Maharashtra State Olympic Games begins

Image

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that 122 new sports complexes will soon be built in rural areas to reinforce the state’s status as a sporting powerhouse in the country.

He said that the state government will also provide athletes with every possible facility and support so that they can excel not only at the national level but internationally too. The Chief Minister was addressing a packed house at the Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Sankul in Balewadi, Pune after officially launching the Maharashtra State Olympic Games.

Mr. Shinde added that the state has to develop players from a young age at every level — village, district, taluka, and state – to create international-class sportspersons. He also revealed that an exhaustive database of every sportsperson in the state is being maintained to ensure their progress in the world of sports.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government will provide sufficient funds to hire foreign coaches and build international-class infrastructure in the state. Mr. Fadnavis said that in the last 5-6 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has created a cohesive and positive atmosphere for sports. The government is committed to developing sports in the country and players should take advantage of this.

Image

Maharashtra Sports Minister Girish Mahajan promised to hold the Maharashtra Games every two years from now on. “National Games winners will receive cash awards to the tune of 50 lakh rupees for a gold, 30 lakh rupees for a silver, and 20 lakh rupees for a bronze,” he said.

Maharashtra Olympic Association president Ajit Pawar, expressing his delight at the Games being held after such a long gap, requested the government to take up the long-standing project of building an Olympic Bhavan in Balewadi.

Over 10,000 athletes and officials are taking part in 39 disciplines in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games which is being staged at nine venues across the state from January 2-12.

