Maharashtra: State govt and political leaders organize various initiatives in their regions to mark Diwali

Maharashtra celebrates Diwali in a distinct way. The five-day-long festivities are associated with the religious, social, cultural, and literary tradition of the state. An integral part of this celebration is early morning musical concerts called Diwali Pahat’.

Today’s morning muhurat marks victory of Lord Shri Krishna over the demon Narakasura. As a symbol of this victory, the Maharashtrians lit up their housing surroundings with oil lamps. Ladies draw colourful rangolis on the porch. Taking an early morning ritual bath is also one of the age-old customs in the state specifically observed during Diwali. This is followed by special Diwali snacks with all the family members.

The state also has a distinctive tradition of ‘Diwali Anks’, which are special magazines released during Diwali. This is the century-old literary treat for Marathi readers, amid the festivity. A renowned Sanskrit Scholar and writer Dhanashri Lele gave insight on the tradition of Diwali Ank, to the listeners of All India Radio. She said

Another highlight of the celebration, includes children making replicas of historic forts in the backyards. This tradition is associated with the legacy of Maratha warrior king Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As part of grand festivities, all the historic forts across the state are decked up with lights and garlands. Besides, the famous pilgrimages in the state mark the celebration by conducting traditional Deepotsav at holy river ghats. This year in pilgrimage town Pandharpur, in Solapur district of Maharashtra entire Chandrabhaga river ghat has been lit up with around 1001 lights.

The state government and social and political leaders also organize various initiatives in their regions to mark Diwali. This again focuses on enriching Marathi culture.

The state government has announced a number of initiatives for the festival. It has rolled out a special Diwali foodgrain kit called ‘Anand-Sheedha’ initiative, for ration cardholders through fair-price shops. The government also announced a special Diwali bonus for health workers, BEST employees, and teachers across the state to honor their dedicated service during two-year pandemic.