Maharashtra: Shinde, Uddhav condemn Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Veer Savarkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde once again condemned Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Veer Savarkar. He also said that the State government will hold the ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in the State to celebrate his contribution to India’s freedom.

Addressing a Press Conference in Mumbai Chief Minister Shinde said, Veer Savarkar is not only Maharashtra’s deity but is an idol for the whole country and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him. The Chief Minister further said, any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed.  Rahul Gandhi must be punished for what he said, added the Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted about the upcoming yatra and added that the BJP will protest against those who insult Savarkar. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray has also condemned the remarks of his ally in the State and said, there will be ‘cracks’ in Opposition unity if Rahul Gandhi continues to ‘demean’ Savarkar.

State Congress President Nana Patole clarified that Congress and Shivsena have different opinions about Savarkar and Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi will hold a discussion on this issue.

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

