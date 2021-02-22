Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus

WEB DESK
As many as 6,971 new cases of coronavirus registered in Maharashtra on Sunday taking total cases to 21,00,884. There are 52,956 active cases in the state as of today. A total of 2,417 patients discharged today taking total recovery to 19,94,947.
The Recovery rate in the state is 94.96%. 35 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today taking Case fatality rate of 2.47%. Out of 1,57,20,259 laboratory samples 21,00,884 have been tested positive (13.36%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently, 2,42,563 people are in-home quarantine and 1,732 people are in institutional Quarantine.Highest of 921 Covid patients registered in Mumbai City. 666 patients are tested positive in Amaravati city and 260 in the rest of Amaravati district. While 640 patients are found in Pune Municipal corporation area and 291 in Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation area. Nagpur city registered 599 new cases while 291 cases are registered in Nashik City.