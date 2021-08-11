Maharashtra reports 5560 new cases of COVID-19

AMN

Maharashtra has reported 5560 new Covid -19 cases and 163 deaths today. 6944 patients were discharges after treatment. Total 61 lakh 66 thousand and 620 people are fully recovered. The recovery rate of the corona patients of the state is 96.82%.

Case fatality rate of the state is 2.1%. Out of 5,01,16,137 laboratory samples 63,67,002 have been tested positive. Currently 4,01,366 people are in home quarantine and 2676 people are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai have reported 15968 deaths of corona till date where 64570 are the corona active cases as on date.