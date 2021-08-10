Maharashtra reports 4,505 fresh cases of Covid-19

Maharashtra yesterday reported 4,505 fresh cases of Covid-19. According to state health department data, 68 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state throughout the day.

While 7,568 patients discharged in a day; with this 61,51,956 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery till date.

As of now, there are 68,375 active cases in the state.

Recovery rate in the state is 96.76 %.

Out of 4,97,25,694 laboratory samples 63,57,833 have been tested positive for COVID19 until today.

Currently, 4,21,683 people are in home quarantine and 2,895 people are in institutional quarantine.