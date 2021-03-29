High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Modi to Global Summit on Climate
India and Bangladesh want to see stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi
After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19
Maharashtra records highest single day surge of over 40,000 new corona cases

AMN

In Maharashtra, a new high of 40 thousand 414 new patients of Covid 19 reported on yesterday. 17 thousand 874 patients discharged yesterday in a state taking recovery rate approx. 86 per cent. State fatality rate is 2 % and the total death toll has crossed the level of 54 thousand. At present more than 3.25 lakh patients are under treatment in the State.

Due to high population density, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of more than 12 thousand new patients yesterday. In Pune circle 9 thousand 319 new patients tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

As per state’s health department data, Highest number of approx. 62 thousand patients are active in Pune while Mumbai has more than 43 thousand active cases. In Nagpur, more than 42 thousand patients are under treatment.

Out of total active patients around 93 per cent are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms. Around 4 percent are on oxygen support outside the ICU while 3 percent are critical.

Till date, more than 1.92 crore samples are tested in Maharashtra out of which around 15% tested positive. Out of the total cases, around 60 percent are male. Maximum number of patients are reported in Age group 31 to 40.

SPORTS

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

Soorya, Navneeth win TVS Eurogrip MMSC Endurance race 2021

AMN / Chennai The Chennai-Puducherry combination of Soorya PM and Navneeth Kumar rode a smart, tactical rac ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz