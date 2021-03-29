Maharashtra records highest single day surge of over 40,000 new corona cases

AMN

In Maharashtra, a new high of 40 thousand 414 new patients of Covid 19 reported on yesterday. 17 thousand 874 patients discharged yesterday in a state taking recovery rate approx. 86 per cent. State fatality rate is 2 % and the total death toll has crossed the level of 54 thousand. At present more than 3.25 lakh patients are under treatment in the State.

Due to high population density, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of more than 12 thousand new patients yesterday. In Pune circle 9 thousand 319 new patients tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

As per state’s health department data, Highest number of approx. 62 thousand patients are active in Pune while Mumbai has more than 43 thousand active cases. In Nagpur, more than 42 thousand patients are under treatment.

Out of total active patients around 93 per cent are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms. Around 4 percent are on oxygen support outside the ICU while 3 percent are critical.

Till date, more than 1.92 crore samples are tested in Maharashtra out of which around 15% tested positive. Out of the total cases, around 60 percent are male. Maximum number of patients are reported in Age group 31 to 40.