Maharashtra receives 44 tonnes of Liquid Oxygen via ‘Oxygen Express’ today

AMN/ WEB DESK

Under the Indian Railway’s initiative Oxygen Express to make available medical oxygen to people across the country, Maharashtra received 44 tonnes of Liquid Oxygen today. The Ro Ro service carrying three tankers of Liquid Medical Oxygen on BWT wagons which left from Hapa in Gujarat on yesterday evening reached Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai near Raigad district in Maharashtra.

Traversing a distance of approximately 860 kms via a special fast track route, the three tankers reached Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai at around 11.30 am today bringing respite to thousands of corona affected people who have been suffering due to the dearth of oxygen.

Our correspondent said from these three tankers one each will be sent to Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Earlier, Nagpur in Maharashtra had received three tankers yesterday evening. Out of three tankers received, two tankers were sent to Nagpur and one tanker to Amravati district. Each tanker contained 15 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen. Nagpur District Collector Ravindra Thackeray said that Kovid patients in Nagpur district have been greatly relieved by the arrival of these tankers.