Central govt asks States to set up more private centres before vaccination of all above 18 years begins
India becomes fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of Corona vaccine
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
Centre hikes allocation of Remdesivir injections to States
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Apr 2021 05:43:11      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra receives 44 tonnes of Liquid Oxygen via ‘Oxygen Express’ today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Under the Indian Railway’s initiative Oxygen Express to make available medical oxygen to people across the country, Maharashtra received 44 tonnes of Liquid Oxygen today. The Ro Ro service carrying three tankers of Liquid Medical Oxygen on BWT wagons which left from Hapa in Gujarat on yesterday evening reached Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai near Raigad district in Maharashtra.

Traversing a distance of approximately 860 kms via a special fast track route, the three tankers reached Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai at around 11.30 am today bringing respite to thousands of corona affected people who have been suffering due to the dearth of oxygen.

Our correspondent said from these three tankers one each will be sent to Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Earlier, Nagpur in Maharashtra had received three tankers yesterday evening. Out of three tankers received, two tankers were sent to Nagpur and one tanker to Amravati district. Each tanker contained 15 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen. Nagpur District Collector Ravindra Thackeray said that Kovid patients in Nagpur district have been greatly relieved by the arrival of these tankers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

Hockey India mourns death of former international umpire Suresh Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Saturday mourned the death of former international umpire Suresh Kumar Th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz