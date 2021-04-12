NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
Maharashtra postpones state board exams AMID surge in COVID cases

AMN / MUMBAI

The Maharashtra government today decided to postpone the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

While HSC exams will take place at the end of May now, SSC exams will be conducted in June 2021, said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for April and May for HSC and SSC respectively. A revised timetable of the exams is yet to be released by the department and will be out in the coming days.

“Keeping in mind the safety of students, we have decided to postpone the exams to May and June. While postponing exams, we also want to make sure that the future education plans of students is not affected,” said Gaikwad in a video message released on Monday afternoon. The decision was finalised in a meeting held among state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, CM Uddhav Thackeray and officials of the state government and education department on Monday.

The state government will now write to heads of all-India boards, such as CBSE and ICSE, requesting a similar postponement in the exams for students in the state. “We will approach them now that the government has taken a decision in this regard,” said an official from the state education department.

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

