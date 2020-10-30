Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2020 05:22:05      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra: Over 2.89 lakh cases filed for violation of Covid-19 norms

Published On:

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that 2,89,247 cases for violation of Covid-19 norms were registered under section 188 till October 28, 2020 since the beginning of lockdown in Maharashtra. He said fine of 35 crore 18 lakh rupees was collected and more than 42 thousand persons were arrested for the violation of the section.

Declining trend can be seen in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and it is the result of the relentless work done by Corona warriors like doctors, nurses, health department and police force of the state. But there are some elements who either do not understand the importance of their work or have a careless attitude.

The police force of Maharashtra has done a commendable job to keep a check on these elements. Police have arrested more than 42 thousand persons and also seized 96 thousand vehicles in their drive to contain the pandemic.

In their efforts to save the people from getting infected from Covid-19, more than 26 thousand 395 personnel of Maharashtra police became Covid positive and the police force lost 283 personnel including 28 officers in this drive. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens of Maharashtra to participate in this fight against the global pandemic by following the Covid-19 preventive measures and co-operate with the administration.

