Maharashtra: Opposition MLAs staged walk-out after legislative assembly speaker denies debate on phone-tapping incident

AMN

In the Maharashtra Assembly today, the Opposition MLAs staged walkout after legislative assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar denied debate on the phone-tapping incident raised by Congress MLA Nana Patole.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that rule 57 of the state legislature entails to keep aside the listed proceedings to take up issues of utmost importance.

Despite relentless pleas by the Opposition legislators before the Speaker to discuss the phone-tapping incident, the same was denied, to which Mr. Pawar said that Mr. Narwekar is shielding the government. He then staged a walk-out from the House along with other Opposition MLAs.