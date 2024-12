AMN/ WEB DESK

A hardcore Naxalite, Deva Sumado Mudam, aged 27, who had a bounty of 7 lakh rupees on his head, surrendered to the police in the Gondia district of Maharashtra. A resident of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, Deva has been involved in Naxalite activities from a young age. Following an appeal from the Gondia district police and disillusioned by the activities of the Naxalite groups, he surrendered before District Collector Prajit Nayar and police officials.