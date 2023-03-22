इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2023 06:06:52      انڈین آواز
Maharashtra: Marathi New Year, Gudhi Padwa being celebrated with religious fervor & zeal

Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year is being celebrated today in Mumbai and across Maharashtra with religious fervor and zeal. For Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrians decorate their homes with colourful rangolis and hoist gudis. Gudi is made up of bamboo sticks decorated with a colourful cloth tied to a ‘kalash’ at the top and a garland of flowers attached to it along with mango leaves and neem leaves.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde took part in Shobha Yatra during Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane. A procession led by the presiding deity was led out of Kopineshwar temple in Thane. The Shobha yatra included 75 floats from various associations and organizations.

Shobhayatras have also been organised at various other places across Maharashtra. The attraction of these processions are women dressed in nine-yards sarees called nauvaris who ride bikes holding flags in hands. Lezim performances and Tarpa dances are other highlights of these processions.

People are visiting the temples since morning. Many programmes are being held in Mumbai to welcome the Marathi New Year.

