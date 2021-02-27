Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, TN and Gujarat record an upsurge in active COVID cases

WEB DESK

Six states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat- have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,333. It is followed by Kerala with 3,671 while Punjab reported 622 new cases.

16,488 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 85.75% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 1,59,590 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.44% of India’s total Positive cases.