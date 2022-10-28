Maharashtra govt to set up cyber intelligence unit to curb cyber and financial crime: Devendra Fadnavis

AMN

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that a dedicated cyber intelligence unit will be set up in the state to curb cyber and financial crime. He was speaking at the Chintan Shivir, being held in Haryana’s Surajkund, wherein Home Ministers and senior police officials of all states had gathered to discuss policy matters related to internal security.

Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the cyber intelligence unit will be created using advanced technology and with a view that cybercrime may pose an increasing challenge in the coming times. He said this single platform will ensure a speedy response to any cyber or financial crime as it will unite banks, financial institutions, social media organisations, regulated institutions, cyber police and experts.

Thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for holding this conference, Mr. Fadnavis said any criminal activity is not limited to any specific state and hence coordination between all states besides Centre and the states is important to devise and implement a united plan of action.

Mr. Fadnavis further informed that Maharashtra has already collected biometric details of over six lakh criminals and the process to enter these details in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems – CCTNS is already underway. He said updating such details will ensure that the criminals cannot change their identity easily. He said all states can benefit from this system as they can check the database and expedite their inquiry.

Stating that the fight against naxalism is going strong with the Centre’s support, Mr. Fadnavis said urban naxalism has emerged as a new challenge and efforts are being made to tackle it effectively. He added that efforts are also on to increase the percentage of crime detection and conviction through various technical and forensic evidence.