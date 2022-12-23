Maharashtra govt to pass resolution on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra government today said that it will pass a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue on 26th of this month.

Shamburaj Desai, who is in charge of the Home Department, while talking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur said that the resolution will be much more powerful than what was passed by Karnataka.

The State government was supposed to pass the resolution today itself. However, due to the demise of sitting BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, the decision has been deferred. Desai said, the state government will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah apprising him that the Karnataka CM did not keep the promise despite commitment.