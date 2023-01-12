Maharashtra govt to fill up 40000 vacant posts in civic bodies

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra government has decided to fill up nearly 40 thousand vacant posts in all Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats of the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to immediately fill up these vacant posts in all civic bodies.

Addressing a conference of top officials of civic bodies, Mr. Shinde said, more than 55 thousand posts are vacant in all municipal corporations and councils in the state.

The Chief Minister instructed all civic bodies to pay special attention to improving the quality of schools and health services. He further ordered to use of the online app for providing permissions for building constructions.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has medical equipment including beds, ventilators, and dialysis units, which are available free of cost. The Chief Minister appealed to all Municipal Councils to utilize these medical devices as per their need. Mr. Shinde also congratulated Chandrapur Municipal Corporation for digitizing all 27 schools.