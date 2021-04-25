Maharashtra govt says oxygen will be generated from five thermal power plants in state

AMN
The Maharashtra government has said that oxygen will be generated from five thermal power plants in the state, including the Paras power plant in Akola district. Today, Minister of State for Urban Development and Energy Prajakt Tanpure visited the thermal power plant at Paras.
The officials at the plant informed the minister that a compressor is needed to fill the cylinder with oxygen, which is not currently available to the government. According to officials, Maha Nirmiti Company has issued tenders to make the compressor available.
Meanwhile, Minister Tanpure informed the reporters that Government hospital at Ambejogai would get oxygen from today and the Parbhani plant would be commissioned in coming six days. The minister also said, it would be a little late to replenish oxygen from the rest of the plant in the state.