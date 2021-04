AMN

The Maharashtra Government today postponed the exams of medical students to June. The exams conducted by the Maharashtra Medical Science University were to commence from 19th of this month.

Informing about the postponement of exams, Medical Education Minister, Amit Deshmukh said that the decision was taken after holding consultations with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said, the timetable of the exams will be announced by the university.