At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jun 2021 10:30:12      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines amid threat of new Delta plus variant

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra Government has issued new guidelines in the backdrop of the prevailing threat of the third wave as well as the traces of new Delta plus variant in some of the Covid patients in the state. There is a possibility of the spread of this variant on a large scale. The variant seems to be the most dangerous in terms of spread of the infection, capacity to attack the cells of the lungs and reduction in the response of the monoclonal antibodies.

Meanwhile, an 80 year old patient died in Ratnagiri due to Covid infection from a new Delta plus variant. Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri Anil Parab immediately took stock of the situation and directed the district collector to take all the precautions.

On the other hand, the number of Mucormycosis patients are declining gradually in Mumbai. There are 388 Mucormycosis patients in Mumbai.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women’s 10M Air Pistol team clinch second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Women’s 10M Air Pistol team beat Hungary 16-12 in the bronze medal to earn the s ...

Wimbledon: Andy Murray to take on Nikoloz Basilashvili; Djokovic to meet Jack Draper

Two-time champion Andy Murray will play Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili when he returns to the Wimbledon sing ...

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary settles for bronze

AMN At the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek, India’s Saurabh Chaudhary settled for bronze in the men’s ...

خبرنامہ

جارج فلوئیڈ کیس، پولیس اہلکار کو ٢٢ سال کی سزا

ویب ڈیسک ایک امریکی عدالت نے سیاہ فام جارج فلوئیڈ کے قتل کے ج ...

افغانستان انخلا: بائیڈن اور اشرف غنی کی ملاقات

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکہ اور افغانستان ...

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹیکے لگائے جا چکے ہیں

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz