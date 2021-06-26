Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines amid threat of new Delta plus variant

AMN

Maharashtra Government has issued new guidelines in the backdrop of the prevailing threat of the third wave as well as the traces of new Delta plus variant in some of the Covid patients in the state. There is a possibility of the spread of this variant on a large scale. The variant seems to be the most dangerous in terms of spread of the infection, capacity to attack the cells of the lungs and reduction in the response of the monoclonal antibodies.

Meanwhile, an 80 year old patient died in Ratnagiri due to Covid infection from a new Delta plus variant. Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri Anil Parab immediately took stock of the situation and directed the district collector to take all the precautions.

On the other hand, the number of Mucormycosis patients are declining gradually in Mumbai. There are 388 Mucormycosis patients in Mumbai.