Maharashtra govt gears up for effectively tackling a feared third wave of COVID-19

Under the National Health Mission programme, the Maharashtra Government has made a huge provision of 1,367.66 crore rupees to build infrastructure and other allied necessary support systems to make preparations for effectively tackling a feared third wave of COVID-19.

Out of this, the Centre would provide 820.77 crore rupees and the state’s share is 547.18 crore rupees. Minister of State for Public Health Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar informed that funds are being allocated for development and betterment of skilled and unskilled manpower, essential medicines, machinery, kits required for COVID testing, establishment of Intensive Care Unit for infants and newborns, abundant availability of oxygen, provision of oxygen beds as well as telemedicine facilities. He said, 32-bed Intensive Care Units are being set up in 21 hospitals affiliated to District Hospitals and Medical Colleges in the state for infants and newborns.

Besides, 42-bed Intensive Care Units for infants and children will be set up at 36 places, including CPR Hospital in Kolhapur and Indira Gandhi Hospital in Ichalkaranji. In addition to these, six-bed Intensive Care Unit will be set up at the Primary Health Centre level and a 20-bed Intensive Care Unit is also being set up at the health centres.

