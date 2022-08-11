Maharashtra: Govt decides to double the amount of compensation for farmers affected by excessive rain

AMN

Maharashtra cabinet has decided to double the amount of compensation for farmers affected by the excessive rains last month. This was the first cabinet meeting after the expansion of the state cabinet. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting.

As per the current NDRF ‘National Disaster Response Fund’ norms, a farmer receives 6,800 rupees per hectare as compensation. The state government has decided to double the amount. In addition, earlier, NDRF norms were applicable for damage to crops on a maximum of two hectares. Cabinet has decided to extend it up to three hectares.

The Cabinet also approved the revised proposal for Mumbai Metro – 3 projects. The original cost of this project was 23 thousand 136 crore rupees, which is now increased by around 10 thousand crores to 33 thousand 405 crores 82 lakh rupees. The total length of Mumbai Metro Route 3 is 33.5 km and this route is entirely underground. This route has 27 stations including 26 subways and one overground and it is estimated that 17 lakh passengers will travel daily by the year 2031.

The cabinet has also given approval for the establishment of a new government medical college with an admission capacity of 100 students and a 430-bed district hospital by upgrading the district general hospital attached to the college at Ratnagiri.