Maharashtra govt announces relief package of Rs 11,500 crore for flood victims

AMN / MUMBAI
The Maharashtra government Tuesday announced the much-anticipated relief package of Rs 11,500 crore for emergency relief, repairs and long term rehabilitation measures for the victims of the recent devastating floods which hit several districts last month.
The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also directed to appoint a committee of experts and administrators under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to prepare a report on the occurrence of landslides within three months. He also asked to install a flood warning system in 26 river basins of Konkan in three months.