Maharashtra govt allows re-opening of cinema halls, resumption of sports activities outside containment zones

AMN

The Maharashtra Government today gave its nod for the reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums outside the containment zones.

The notification issued by the state’s Chief Secretary, Sanjay Kumar said these entertainment zones will be allowed to reopen from tomorrow at 50 percent of the capacity. Our correspondent reports that the notification does not allow eatables to be taken inside these places. AIR correspondent reports, as part of the mission begin again, the state government today acceded to the request of the entertainment industry and gave a green signal to reopening of theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums in non-containment zones.

The Maharashtra Government has also allowed resumption of sporting activities outside containment zones. The order also states that swimming pools used by international/national and state level players for their training will be allowed to operate from tomorrow onwards. Yoga institutes and indoor sports like badminton, tennis, squash, shootings will also be allowed to reopen with proper sanitization measures and ensuring social distancing.

