Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais addresses 6th GST Day function in Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has said that GST promotes cooperative federalism and reduces corruption and tax evasion. While addressing a function in Mumbai celebrating 6th Goods and Services Tax – GST Day on 1st July 2023, Saturday, he highlighted GST as a historic and revolutionary change in the country’s indirect tax system.



He emphasized that the GST reflects the values and aspirations of the country and is a tax that powers the building of our New India. He noted that the GST Collections are buoyant and consistent and stated that the tax collection by the Mumbai GST zone has crossed 87,500 crore rupees, and that the Maharashtra State GST has crossed 41,462 crore rupees in 2022-23.



On this occasion, the Governor presented commendation certificates to 10 officers of the Central GST who have contributed to the successful implementation of the GST by their continued devotion and commitment to duty. The event also involved the felicitation of major taxpayers from the Mumbai Zone.