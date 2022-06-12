Maharashtra Governor presents Honorary Doctor of Literature to industrialist Ratan Tata

AMN

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata was presented with Honorary Doctor of Literature by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai yesterday. The Honorary doctorate was presented to Mr. Ratan at the First Special Convocation of the HSNC University.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the honour for Ratan Tata is in effect the honor of the entire Tata family and Tata Group. He said, by accepting the Honorary doctorate from HSNC University, Ratan Tata has honoured the HSNC University.

The HSNC University is a Cluster university comprising existing colleges from the Mumbai vicinity, namely, H.R. College , Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College), and Bombay Teachers’ Training College (BTTI) as the constituent colleges with HSNC Board as its parent body.