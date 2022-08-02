FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises for his recent remarks

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has issued a statement apologizing for his recent inadvertent remarks on certain communities. It may be recalled that Mr. Koshyari had said that Mumbai will not remain India’s financial capital if the Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from the city. The statement had caused a big hue and cry in the state.

In a statement issued today, Mr. Koshyari said each and every community has played an important role in the development of not just Maharashtra but the entire county. Stating that Maharashtra is a state of largehearted citizens who believe in the development of all, Mr. Koshyari said he is hopeful that people will forgive his error.

Emphasizing that he never meant to cause any disrespect for the citizens of Maharashtra, Mr. Koshyari said he will remain steadfast in his efforts to glorify Maharashtra and the Marathi language. 

