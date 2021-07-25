Maharashtra Flood: Death toll rises to 112; 99 people still missing

AMN / WEB DESK

As many as 112 people reported to have died in the state due to flood, besides 99 gone missing according to Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Department. It said around 19 bodies have been recovered from landslide hit areas of Mirgaon, Dhokavale and Ambeghar in Patan Taluka till last night.

According to the latest information shared by the department about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas in the state. Meanwhile, The Kolhapur district administration has set up a ‘Public Address System’ (PAS) to immediately inform the citizens about the emergency situation in the district. This system based on GSM technology has been installed in 36 villages of Shirol taluka and 21 villages in Karveer taluka which have been severely affected by floods.

Information Officer of District Information Office Vrushali Patil said this system saves time and fuel for administrative officers or employees to go to the spot and give instructions. She said in addition to this, due to timely notification, the citizens are getting enough time to evacuate following the necessary instructions. Meanwhile, Union Minister Narayan Rane and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will visit the flood hit areas today.