Maharashtra farmers marching over onion prices call off protest

Protesting farmers and tribals, who were on their way to Mumbai from Nashik district of Maharashtra, called off their long march on Saturday, with their demands being taken into consideration in the state legislature and ground-level officials receiving orders to execute the government’s orders. The march had started from Dindori town in Nashik, on March 12, demanding relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers hit by price crash, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers, and waiver of farm loans. They had reached Thane district’s Vasind town, around 80 km from Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday told the state Assembly that onion cultivators will be given a financial relief of Rs 350 a quintal and appealed to them to call off the protest.

In the wake of this assurance, Communist Party of India – Marxist MLA Vinod Nikole said that all the demands by the farmers were taken into consideration, therefore, they have decided to call off the march. He said the participants have started heading back to their homes, and the remaining people will leave by this evening or Sunday.