इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2023 05:36:31      انڈین آواز
Maharashtra economic survey reveals 6.8% growth in State

Published On: By

AMN

The economic survey of Maharashtra for the year 2022-23 was tabled in both the houses of state legislature in the backdrop of the State Budget for the year 2023-24 to be tabled Thursday. It was projected that the state economy is expected to grow by 6.8 percent. The highest growth of 10.2 percent was projected in agricultural and allied sector. Significant growth is expected in the per capita income of the state and expected to reach Rs. 2 lakh 42 thousand 247 from Rs. 2 lakh 15 thousand 233 in 2020-21. The revenue receipts of the state are expected to be Rs. 4 lakh 3 thousand 427 while the revenue expenditure of the state is expected to be Rs. 4 lakh 27 thousand 780 Crore in 2022-23.

