Maharashtra: Eastern Vidarbha Will Go To Poll On 19th Of This Month

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Maharashtra, the Eastern Vidarbha will go to poll on 19th of this month. Nagpur which is the sub-capital of the state is also gearing up for this electoral exercise. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will try to seek the consecutive third term as MP in the lower house of the Parliament from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. He faces the main contest from the congress Party candidate and sitting MLA from west Nagpur Vikas Thakre. Nagpur constituency comprises 6 assembly constituencies which include Nagpur South-West, Nagpur South, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, Nagpur North. The Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency also includes the assembly Constituency of the present Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP. A total of 26 candidates are in the fray for contesting this Lok Sabha seat. Adv. Prakash Ambedkar, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi has supported the Congress candidate while Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded their candidate. Nagpur city has over 22 lakh voters which include over 11 lakh male voters and 11 lakh female voters, the city also has over 200 transgender voters. The district election machinery has planned over 2,000 polling booths of which 12 polling booths will be exclusively operated by women. The sitting MP Mr Nitin Gadkari is campaigning by highlighting the infrastructure and development works done by him in the city. The Congress Candidate Vikas Thakre is trying to make the voters aware that real development is not only about the infrastructure but also l of basic civic facilities and employment.

Both the leaders are campaigning in different parts of Nagpur through public raillies and public meetings. Campaign is gaining momentum amidst the blistering heat of Nagpur, as the polling date approaches.