Maharashtra: Dy CM Ajit Pawar asks Sharad Pawar to consider retirement and guide younger generation

AMN / MUMBAI

Breakaway NCP leader and newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar today said, the party is sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to win the 2024 General Elections. Addressing a convention of MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and party workers in Mumbai today, he said, centre-state cooperation is a must to ensure the overall development of Maharashtra.

Mr. Ajit Pawar said they have to work hard to regain the national party status, a title that the party lost recently. He claimed that his decision to join hands with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) government is supported by most of the party workers and elected representatives. He requested NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to consider retirement and guide the younger generation of leaders to run the affairs of the par