इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 08:17:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra: Dy CM Ajit Pawar asks Sharad Pawar to consider retirement and guide younger generation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / MUMBAI

Breakaway NCP leader and newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar today said, the party is sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to win the 2024 General Elections. Addressing a convention of MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and party workers in Mumbai today, he said,  centre-state cooperation is a must to ensure the overall development of Maharashtra. 

Mr. Ajit Pawar said they have to work hard to regain the national party status, a title that the party lost recently. He claimed that his decision to join hands with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) government is supported by most of the party workers and elected representatives. He requested NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to consider retirement and guide the younger generation of leaders to run the affairs of the par

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Sp ...

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

@Powered By: Logicsart