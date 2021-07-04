Maharashtra: Complete lockdown imposed across Satara in wake of spurt in new COVID -19 cases

WEB DESK

Even as the cases of COVID-19 are on a decline in Maharashtra, the district administration in Satara has imposed a complete lockdown following the spurt in new cases. The lockdown came into effect from yesterday. During this period, only shops providing essential commodities will remain open. These shops will remain open from 9 am to 2 pm. However, during the weekends even the shops providing essential services will remain shut. People’s movement except those working in medical field have been restricted during the lockdown.

sudden spike in fresh cases of COVID-19 in Satara has prompted the district administration to impose a complete lockdown in the district. However, in other parts of the state a downward trend in COVID cases is being witnessed. According to the health bulletin of the state government, Maharashtra recorded 9,489 new cases and 153 deaths yesterday.

Meanwhile, nearly 8 lakh people were inoculated in the state yesterday. The health official said that Maharashtra created a record in vaccinating people on a single day and maintaining its top position in administering the COVID-19 preventive vaccine.

Additional chief secretary (Health), Dr. Pradip Vyas said that previously on June 26th more than 7 lakh 38 thousand people were vaccinated in a day.