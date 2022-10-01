Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces competition for city beautification and cleanliness for cities

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that Maharashtra has always been a leader in cleanliness and sanitation campaign and now under Clean Maharashtra Mission designed for cities, clean, beautiful and garbage free cities should become a people’s movement. He was speaking at the launch of Swachh Maharashtra Campaign Urban (2.0) at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai.

He also announced a competition for city beautification and cleanliness for cities.CM Shinde said that we have seen that villages and cities develop only through the coordination of administration and people’s representatives. He said that Mahatma Gandhi gave the basic mantra of cleanliness and the cleanliness movement has now taken root in the country. He added that people’s participation is important in this movement and these works can be achieved only through will power. The CM said that the main objective of the cleanliness campaign is to make the cities clean and beautiful and free from waste. He further said that in the future, emphasis will also have to be placed on the treatment and reuse of waste water. Citing successful experiments undertaken by major cities of the state, the CM informed that a campaign to transform Mumbai in the next 90 days has also been undertaken under this campaign. He said that in this, it is planned to transform the city by developing the infrastructure facilities. He added that with a target of making converting all roads into concrete,450 roads are being concreted in Mumbai.