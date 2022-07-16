FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2022 12:16:47      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra CM directs authorities to initiate long-term plan for road development projects to ease traffic congestion in MMR

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the authorities to initiate long-term planning for a road development projects to ease traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In a meeting at Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai today, the CM said that the MMRDA and MSRDC should implement separate mechanisms in this regard that will work round the clock. He directed a team of appointed officials will look after filling the potholes regardless of the system of the roads.

The cost for that should be taken from the concerned agencies. He stated that the police should also inform the authorities about the potholes. The CM also suggested regulating traffic on highways, especially from JNPT and Ahmedabad. He added that all types of planning should be prepared by experts. For this, Collector, and concerned Municipal Commissioners should also cooperate by considering land acquisition and local issues wherever necessary. The Chief Minister also directed that efforts should be made to plan permanent solutions to the problem of traffic congestion in all areas including Mumbai city, Thane, Navi Mumbai, ShilPhata, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhainder, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar strikes gold at ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon

Junior world champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won gold medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) e ...

Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 outing with McLaren

By Harpal Singh Bedi Ace racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with form ...

India announces 322- member strong squad for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 322 -member strong Indian contingent (215 athletes and 107 officials and s ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart