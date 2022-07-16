Maharashtra CM directs authorities to initiate long-term plan for road development projects to ease traffic congestion in MMR

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the authorities to initiate long-term planning for a road development projects to ease traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In a meeting at Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai today, the CM said that the MMRDA and MSRDC should implement separate mechanisms in this regard that will work round the clock. He directed a team of appointed officials will look after filling the potholes regardless of the system of the roads.

The cost for that should be taken from the concerned agencies. He stated that the police should also inform the authorities about the potholes. The CM also suggested regulating traffic on highways, especially from JNPT and Ahmedabad. He added that all types of planning should be prepared by experts. For this, Collector, and concerned Municipal Commissioners should also cooperate by considering land acquisition and local issues wherever necessary. The Chief Minister also directed that efforts should be made to plan permanent solutions to the problem of traffic congestion in all areas including Mumbai city, Thane, Navi Mumbai, ShilPhata, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhainder, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi.