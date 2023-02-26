Maharashtra: Chatrapati Sambhajinagar to host W20 inception meeting from February 27

AMN

In Maharashtra, Chatrapati Sambhajinagar is all set to host the Women 20 (W20) in an official G -20 engagement group inception meeting starting from tomorrow.

‘Pursuit of Gender Equality, Equity and Dignity for Women-led Development’ is the theme of the meeting that will take place over a period of two days under the Indian presidency of G20.

More than 150 delegates are expected from the G20 countries to attend the meeting Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani will inaugurate the meeting.

Union State Minister for finance Dr. Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony. Renowned performing academician and chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Dr. Sandhya Purecha are chairing the meeting.

In preparation for the international event that will see the participation of international delegates from G20 nations, guest countries and international organizations, the city has taken up major beautification and cleanliness drives over the past few weeks.