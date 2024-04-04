Maharashtra: Candidates Filed Nominations For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Election

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sitting BJP MP Prataprao Patil-Chiklikar was among 72 candidates who filed his nomination form for the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency on the last day today. Senior Party leader Bhagwat Karad, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Ashokrao Chavan, and State President of BJP Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present. Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar filed his nomination papers as the candidate of the Grand Alliance in Nanded.

Today is the last day for filing nominations in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra. These Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in the second phase on the 26th of April.District Election Officer and Collector Abhijit Raut informed that a total of 92 applications have been filed for Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency so far. Scrutiny of applications will take place tomorrow. The applications can be withdrawn till the 8th of April. The final list of candidates will be declared on the same day. Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction candidate Prof. Narendra Khedekar was among the 17 candidates who filed their nomination forms for the Buldhana Constituency on the last day today.

A total of 29 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Buldhana Lok Sabha Constituency so far.Sitting MP and BJP leader Navneet Rana and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar also filed nominations for the Amravati and Akola Lok Sabha seats. On the other hand, Nanded District Chief of Shinde led Shiv Sena Baburao Kadam Kohlikar filed his nomination for the Hingoli seat today in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier, the Party had fielded sitting MP Hemant Patil for the seat. Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajshree Patil also filed her nomination form the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Rajshree Patil is the wife of MP Hemant Patil.

Meanwhile, in a sudden turn of political events, Punjab Dakh filed his candidature for Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency as the official candidate of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Earlier, the Party had nominated Balasaheb Ugle for the seat.