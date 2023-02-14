Maharashtra cabinet decides to implement PM Shri scheme in state

AMN

The cabinet led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to implement Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India (PM Shri) in the state on Tuesday, and 856 schools will upgrade in the first phase.

According to the MoU signed with the Central Government, the PM Shri scheme will roll out in the state in the ratio of 60:40. One crore 88 lakh rupees will be provided to each school for five years. For these schools, the share of the centre for five years will be Rs. 955 crores 98 lakhs, whereas the 40 per cent share of the state is expected to be 634 crores 50 lakhs as per school 75 lakhs. The schools for the second phase will be selected from municipal corporations, Municipalities and Municipal Councils.

These schools will be upgraded primarily on the six pillars, including curriculum, pedagogy and assessment; access and infrastructure; human resources and school leadership. The scheme will be implemented through a committee headed by the School Education Minister at the state level, a committee headed by the Chief Executive Officer at the district level, and a committee headed by the Municipal Commissioner at the municipal level. The State Project Director will be the Chairman of the State Implementation Committee.

The state cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for guiding the government to take decisions in the state’s interest.